Apple drops 5% after notching best day since 1998

Apple dropped 5% after its best day since January 1998.

Markets fell Thursday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs, spurring a historic market rally.

Semiconductor stocks reliant on production and manufacturing outside the U.S. also slumped after the VanEck Semiconductor ETF notched its best day ever.

Apple shares declined 5% Thursday, giving back some of Wednesday's gains that pushed the iPhone maker to its best day since January 1998.

The technology giant, down 15% so far this month and nearly 25% since the start of 2025, surged more than 15% Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on some tariffs and dropped the tariff on most countries to 10% to allow negotiations.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The news spurred a widespread market rally that pushed the Nasdaq Composite to its second-best day ever and biggest one-day gain since January 2001, while the S&P 500 recorded its third-biggest gain since World War II. The tech-heavy index was last down 4% as markets reversed course.

Tesla dropped 7%, while Meta Platforms and Nvidia declined about 5% each. Microsoft, Alphabet and Amazon were last down at least 2% each.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Semiconductor stocks reliant on production and manufacturing outside the U.S. also slumped, with the VanEck Semiconductor ETF shedding 7% after a 17% gain and its best session ever. While the sector has been excluded from the recent tariffs, chipmakers have sold off on fears that tariffs will eat away at demand and hurt the economy. Targeted tariffs also remain on the horizon.

On Semiconductor, Marvell Technology and Apple suppliers Qorvo and Skyworks Solutions plunged more than 10% each. Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom and Intel fell at least 5% each. Micron Technology dropped 9%.

WATCH: Ives: Buckle up — Tech is heading into a period of major volatility