Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
technology

Apple Discontinues the Original HomePod Smart Speaker, Turns Attention to $99 HomePod Mini

By Todd Haselton, CNBC

CNBC
  • Apple on Friday said that it is discontinuing the original HomePod smart speaker.
  • It will instead focus on the newer and more affordable $99 HomePod mini.
  • The HomePod first launched in 2018 for $349.

Apple on Friday said that it is discontinuing the original HomePod smart speaker and will instead focus on the smaller, more affordable and newer HomePod mini.

The original HomePod was launched in 2018 but never quite grabbed the mass market the way competing products like the Amazon Echo or Google Home smart speakers did. While the HomePod has been lauded for its high-quality sound, it also launched at $349, which was much more expensive than the Echo or Google Home it was competing with. Apple lowered the price to $300 a year later.

Apple HomePod Mini
Todd Haselton | CNBC
Apple HomePod Mini

The HomePod mini launched last November and, at $99, is among the best-sounding speakers of its size. That's the model Apple says it will continue to sell.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Money Report

Coronavirus 10 hours ago

Covid Vaccine Skepticism Will Prevent U.S. From Reaching Normalcy, ICU Doctor Says

Business 12 hours ago

Cathie Wood Called This One of Her Most Underappreciated Stocks. Its CEO Explains Its Growth Story

"HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99," an Apple spokesperson told CNBC on Friday. "We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care."

The news was first reported by TechCrunch.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

technologyApple Inc.internetMobileconsumer electronics
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us