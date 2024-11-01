Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple commits $1.5 billion to Globalstar for expanded iPhone satellite services

By Michael Sheetz,CNBC

Apple commits $1.5 billion to Globalstar for expanded iPhone satellite services
Sofia Pitt, CNBC
  • Apple committed about $1.5 billion to satellite communications company Globalstar to fund the expansion of iPhone services.
  • The tech giant has already been spending hundreds of millions for Globalstar services, which enabled the 2022 rollout of iPhone emergency satellite texting.
  • The new funds will allow Globalstar to purchase new satellites and expand its ground infrastructure.

Apple committed about $1.5 billion to satellite communications company Globalstar to fund the expansion of iPhone services, the companies disclosed in a securities filing on Friday.

The tech giant's deal with Globalstar includes $1.1 billion in cash, of which $232 million will go toward the satellite company's current debt, and a 20% equity stake. The deal is expected to close on Tuesday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Apple has already been spending hundreds of millions for Globlastar services, which enabled the 2022 rollout of iPhone emergency satellite texting.

It is one of several efforts in the direct-to-device, or D2D, satellite connectivity market — which provides service to unmodified devices such as smartphones directly from space — with other projects underway from SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile, Iridium, Lynk and EchoStar.

Globalstar stock jumped as much as 36% in Friday trading from its previous close at $1.05 a share.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Amazon shares jump 7%, approach record after earnings beat

news 9 mins ago

IRS announces 401(k) catch-up contributions for 2025

In the filing, Globalstar noted that it will continue to allocate about 85% of its network capacity to Apple.

The new funds will allow Globalstar to purchase new satellites and expand its ground infrastructure. Globalstar currently operates 31 satellites and has already ordered as many as 26 satellites to replenish and upgrade its constellation in low Earth orbit.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us