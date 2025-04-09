Apple bounces 3% after worst losing streak since 2000

Apple shares rallied 3% Tuesday after their worst four-day losing streak since 2000.

Apple shares rallied more than 3% Tuesday after the iPhone maker posted its worst four-day losing stretch since 2000.

The rise came amid a broader rally in technology stocks and on the heels of a 23% drop in Apple shares over four trading days that resulted in Microsoft unseating it as the most valuable company and a $774 billion drop in market value. Apple, which has declined more than 22% since President Donald Trump took office in January, recovered its status Tuesday.

Technology stocks broadly rose Tuesday even after China and the European Union announced retaliatory tariffs in the latest trade war escalation. The sector is coming off a rocky session after a short-lived relief rally failed. Last week, the "Magnificent Seven" stocks shed $1.8 trillion in market value over to trading sessions.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was last up 0.4%, while Tesla jumped nearly 3%. The stock is down more than 45% since the inauguration. Nvidia gained about 2%, while Microsoft added about 1%. Meta Platforms, Amazon and Alphabet hovered around the flatline.

Semiconductor stocks that have struggled on fears that tariffs could stifle demand for many consumer products and slow the economy also jumped Tuesday. While the sector has been excluded from the recent tariffs, levies could come in the future.

Advanced Micro Devices climbed more than 5%, while Intel and Teradyne added 4%. On Semiconductor, Broadcom and Apple suppliers Qorvo and Skyworks Solutions were up more than 2% each. The VanEck Semiconductor ETF tracking the sector edged up nearly 2%.