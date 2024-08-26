Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Apple announces iPhone event for Sept. 9

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Apple
  • Apple announced it will hold a press event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Monday, Sept. 9, where the company is expected to announce new iPhones and Apple Watch models.
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.
David A. Grogan | CNBC
Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9, 2024 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Apple announced it will hold a press event at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, on Monday, Sept. 9, where the company is expected to announce new iPhones and Apple Watch models.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The launch event will be streamed on Apple's website and YouTube. Apple has launched products through pre-recorded videos since 2020.

Apple typically releases new iPhones and Apple Watches at its fall launches ahead of the critical holiday shopping season.

This year's iPhone models, which could be called the iPhone 16, could include bigger screens on the high-end devices, a redesigned camera bump, and a new color, according to analysts and Bloomberg. Apple's wearables are expected to get a new faster chip.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Apple also typically announces the release data of the newest version of the iPhone software for all users alongside the new models.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Increased sausage demand could be worrying signal on the economy

news 24 mins ago

Watch now: ETF Edge on China's underperformance and the value investing comeback

This year's version is called iOS 18, and will eventually include Apple Intelligence, a collection of AI features for daily usage like summarizing messages and generating cute images. However, Apple's recent developer preview signaled that Apple Intelligence features will likely launch shortly after Apple's hardware launch.

This year's invites include the tagline "It's Glowtime," a reference to Apple's new redesign of its Siri interface.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us