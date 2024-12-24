Money Report

American Airlines temporarily grounded U.S. flights because of technical glitch

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

American Airlines planes sit by their gates at the Miami International Airport on October 25, 2024 in Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
  • American briefly grounded U.S. flights on Tuesday.
  • The carrier cited a technical problem but didn't elaborate.
  • By 7:55 a.m. ET the ground stop was lifted and flights and bags were loading.

American Airlines grounded its U.S. flights Tuesday morning due to a technical problem, snarling travel during what carriers expect to be a period of record demand for the holidays.

By 7:55 a.m. ET, the ground stop had been lifted, an American Airlines spokeswoman told CNBC. The ground stop lasted for less than an hour.

American said the issue stemmed from a platform provided by a vendor.

"That issue has been resolved and flights have resumed," the carrier said in a statement. "We sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience this morning."

The Federal Aviation Administration said American had requested the ground stop

Airlines routinely request ground stops, which hold flights at origin, so that destination airports aren't overwhelmed by flights with nowhere to park when there are disruptions. In addition to technical problems, ground stops are put in place for thunderstorms and other severe weather.

American was operating a smaller schedule on Christmas Eve compared with other days around the Christmas holiday.

Correction: The ground stop was issued Tuesday. An earlier version misstated the timing.

