Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

American Airlines flight attendants ratify new contract with immediate raises topping 20%

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), right, announces a strike authorization outside Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) near Dallas, Texas, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.
Shelby Tauber | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • American Airlines flight attendants on Thursday voted on a new five-year labor deal, giving cabin crews more than 20% immediate raises.

American Airlines flight attendants approved a five-year labor deal, ending one of the industry's most contentious contract negotiations and giving cabin crews more than 20% raises at the start of October.

Eighty-seven percent of the American Airlines flight attendants who voted approved the contract, the union said Thursday, shortly after polls closed.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

"This contract marks a significant milestone for our Flight Attendants, providing immediate wage increases of up to 20.5%, along with significant retroactive pay to address time spent negotiating," Julie Hedrick, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, which represents the carrier's 28,000 cabin crew members.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us