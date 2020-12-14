Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

American Airlines Flies Its First Coronavirus Vaccines to Miami as Industry Hopes for a Recovery

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Nicolas Economou | NurPhoto | Getty Images
  • American Airlines joined United Airlines in flying temperature controlled vaccine containers.
  • United began flying vaccines from Brussels to Chicago last month.

American Airlines flew its first shipment of vaccines on Sunday, joining United Airlines in helping transport doses that executives say will be key to the industry's recovery.

American said Monday that it flew a Boeing 777 between its hubs in Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Miami and that the vaccines would later land in a "U.S. territory in the Caribbean later today." A spokeswoman for the carrier declined to disclose the destination.

Money Report

Business 4 hours ago

Covid Live Updates: New Virus Variant Spreading in UK; Pfizer Vaccine Ships Out in U.S.

Coronavirus 3 hours ago

Pfizer Negotiating With U.S. to Provide an Additional 100 Million Covid Vaccine Doses, CEO Says

American operated stress test flights last month to make sure its network and supply chain could handle temperature and other requirements to ship coronavirus vaccines. The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use.

United last month started flying a series of flights to transport vaccines on its largest aircraft between Brussels and its Chicago hub. Passenger airlines are working alongside shipping giants like FedEx and United Parcel Service in distributing the vaccines.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessairlinesAmerican Airlines Group Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Money Report w/CNBC Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us