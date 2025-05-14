Money Report

AMD announces $6 billion buyback; shares climb 6%

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD, talks about the AMD EPYC processor during a keynote address at the 2019 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., January 9, 2019.
Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • AMD said on Wednesday that its board of directors approved $6 billion in share buybacks. The stock climbed.
  • AMD is the most important artificial intelligence chip company aside from Nvidia.
  • AMD announced a deal potentially worth $10 billion in investment on Tuesday to support an AI company called Humain in Saudi Arabia with chips.

The authorization is in addition to $4 billion in existing approved share repurchases, the company said.

The authorization is in addition to $4 billion in existing approved share repurchases, the company said.

"Our expanded share repurchase program reflects the Board's confidence in AMD's strategic direction, growth prospects, and ability to consistently generate strong free cash flow," AMD CEO Lisa Su said in a statement.

AMD, the most important artificial intelligence chip company aside from Nvidia, reported 96 cents in earnings per share on $7.44 billion in revenue in its fiscal first quarter.

AMD announced a deal potentially worth $10 billion in investment on Tuesday to support an AI company called Humain in Saudi Arabia with chips. Su was in Saudi Arabia this week to announce the deal.

AMD said that it would provide graphics processors for AI as well as central processors needed to build AI servers to Humain, which is also buying Nvidia processors. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya added $10 to his price target for AMD, bringing it to $130 per share, on the news.

