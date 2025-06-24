Money Report

Amazon bringing faster delivery to thousands of small towns and cities

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

A worker unloads boxes from an Amazon delivery van in San Francisco on Oct. 24, 2024.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Amazon is pushing its rapid delivery machine deeper into rural America.
  • The company said it plans to bring same- or next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the country by the end of this year.
  • Amazon previously said it would spend $4 billion by the end of 2026 to triple the size of its rural delivery network.

Amazon is expanding its rapid delivery machine to more rural corners of the U.S.

The company said Tuesday it plans to bring same- or next-day delivery to more than 4,000 smaller cities, towns and rural communities across the country "for the first time" by the end of this year.

The move is part of a previously announced small-town expansion that will see Amazon spend roughly $4 billion by the end of 2026 to triple the size of its rural delivery network.

Amazon has made speedy delivery a cornerstone of its juggernaut e-commerce business as it faces heightened competition from brick-and-mortar stalwarts like Walmart, and newer entrants including Temu, Shein and TikTok Shop, which have hooked shoppers with their ultra-discounted wares.

"This expansion goes beyond speed — it's about transforming daily life for rural customers, who typically live farther from brick-and-mortar retailers, have fewer product and brand choices, and face limited delivery options when shopping online," Amazon said in a release.

The announcement comes as Amazon prepares to kick off its longest-ever Prime Day. The 96-hour event will run four days this year starting at 12:01 a.m. PT on July 8, and continuing through July 11.

