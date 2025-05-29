Amazon AI deal with New York Times brings the paper's content to Alexa

The New York Times and Amazon agreed to a deal allowing it to use the newspaper's content across its artificial intelligence platforms.

The deal allows "real-time display of summaries and short excerpts of Times content within Amazon products and services, such as Alexa, and training Amazon's proprietary foundation models."

A growing number of news organizations have inked licensing deals with AI product makers.

The New York Times on Thursday struck a deal with Amazon allowing it to use the storied news organization's content across its artificial intelligence platforms.

The multi-year deal "will bring Times editorial content to a variety of Amazon customer experiences," the Times said in a release. The agreement also includes content from the newspaper's other properties like NYT Cooking and The Athletic.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"This will include real-time display of summaries and short excerpts of Times content within Amazon products and services, such as Alexa, and training Amazon's proprietary foundation models," the Times said.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Times sued Microsoft and OpenAI in 2023 for copyright infringement, accusing the companies of abusing the newspaper's intellectual property to train large language models.

Both Microsoft and OpenAI sought unsuccessfully to have the case thrown out. Other news publications have joined the Times in suing Microsoft and OpenAI for copyright violations, including the New York Daily News and the Center for Investigative Reporting.

A growing number of news outlets have opted to strike licensing deals with tech companies rather than pursue litigation.

Amazon has launched a flurry of generative AI products over the past several months as it looks to keep up with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, Google and others.

Amazon announced Alexa+, a new version of its decade-plus old voice assistant embedded with generative AI in February. Other products include its own set of Nova models, Trainium chips, a shopping chatbot, and a marketplace for third-party models called Bedrock.

WATCH: Amazon reportedly exploring foldable phone