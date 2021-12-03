All of the Stocks in Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation Fund Are in a Bear Market Except 2

It's been a dismal week for Cathie Wood's flagship fund, Ark Innovation, that's left nearly all of her holdings in bear market.

Wood's main exchange-traded fund, which trades under ticker ARKK, fell 12.6% this week, for its worst week since February. Ark Innovation dropped 5.5% on Friday.

The painful losses have left all but 2 of Wood's constituents more than 20% off their recent high, meaning they are in a bear market.

Just Trimble and Tesla are less than 20% from their high, but the pair are both more than 10% from their 52-week records. Berkeley Lights, Proto Labs and Skillz are all more than 80% below their 52-week highs.

Wood spoke to CNBC this week and kept her conviction in Ark's strategies, which focus on "disruptive innovation" in five digital plaforms: DNA sequencing, robotics, energy storage, artificial intelligence and blockchain technology.

Wood said her strategies are set to quadruple over the next five years, after their underperformance this year.

The portfolio manager expects the next few years to bring the "most spectacular period for innovation that we have ever seen," said Wood.