Alaska Airlines flight diverts after ‘security threat' tied to authorized occupant in cockpit

By Leslie Josephs,CNBC

Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Alaska Airlines said a San Francisco-bound plane diverted to Portland.
  • The airline said an "authorized occupant" in the cockpit posed a security threat.
  • Horizon Air was operating Alaska Airlines Flight 2059.
Travelers wait to check-in at the Alaska Airlines counter at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California.

An Alaska Airlines flight operated by a subsidiary diverted to Portland International Airport on Sunday because of a security threat "related to an authorized occupant" in the cockpit jump seat, the carrier said.

Alaska Airlines didn't immediately say whether the individual who was jump-seating in the cockpit was a pilot, though pilots regularly pick up jump seats in the cockpit to commute.

"On Oct. 22, Alaska Airlines Flight 2059 operated by Horizon Air from Everett, WA (PAE) to San Francisco, CA (SFO) reported a credible security threat related to an authorized occupant in the flight deck jump seat,' Alaska Airlines said. "The crew secured the aircraft without incident."

Law enforcement is investigating, Alaska said. The pilots' union didn't immediately comment.

"We are grateful for the professional handling of the situation by the Horizon flight crew and appreciate our guests' calm and patience throughout this event," Alaska Airlines said in a statement.

