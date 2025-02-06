Shares of Coach parent Tapestry spike 20%, as holiday sales soar after merger collapse

Tapestry's shares shot up after the company reported strong holiday sales and raised its full-year outlook.

Coach's parent company reported the results less than two months after calling off its merger with fashion accessories competitor Capri.

Coach remains the top performer, with brands Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman putting up weaker results.

Shares of Coach parent Tapestry shot up about 15% in premarket trading after the company beat holiday-quarter sales expectations and boosted its full-year forecast.

The fashion and accessories company said it now expects full-year revenue of over $6.85 billion, which would be about 3% higher than the prior year. It expects earnings per share of $4.85 to $4.90. It had previously forecasted full-year revenue of over $6.75 billion and full-year earnings per share of between $4.50 and $4.55.

Tapestry's strong results come less than two months after it called off a merger with Capri, after planning to appeal the blocked deal. The agreement, which companies had fought for in court, would have married America's two largest luxury houses and put six fashion brands under one company: Tapestry's Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman with Capri's Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors.

Tapestry's results are also in sharp contrast to Capri's. In Capri's holiday quarter, which the company reported on Wednesday, sales of Versace and Michael Kors tumbled by double digits. CEO John Idol took some of the blame, saying that the company had made missteps — including cutting lower-priced accessories that helped bring in newer customers.

Here is what Tapestry reported for the fiscal second quarter that ended Dec. 28 compared with Wall Street's estimates, according to a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $2.00 adjusted vs. $1.75 expected

Revenue: $2.20 billion vs. $2.11 billion expected

Coach remained the company's top performer in the holiday quarter, with revenue up 11% year over year. Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman put up weaker results, with revenue declines of 10% and 15%, respectively.

On the company's earnings call on Thursday, Tapestry CFO Scott Roe said the company's full-year guidance includes the impact an additional 10% tariff on goods imported from China into the U.S. beginning Feb. 4. He said that is not expected to have a material effect on the company's results, since it has very limited manufacturing in China.

Tapestry does not have any production in Canada or Mexico, he said. Roe had said on Tapestry's early November earnings call that less than 10% of the company's sourcing comes from China.

Growing on its own

Tapestry is looking inside of the company to drive growth, including by revving up popular styles at Coach, investing in Kate Spade's turnaround efforts and focusing on customer acquisition in Europe.

On the company's earnings call, CEO Joanne Crevoiserat said Tapestry's accessories are resonating with new and younger shoppers. Tapestry attracted about 2.7 million new customers in North America in the quarter and over half of those customers were Gen Z and millennials, she said.

One of the company's best sellers in the quarter, particularly with newer and younger shoppers, was the Tabby, a shoulder bag that Coach had made in different colors and materials, she said. Its newer New York collection of bags has proven popular, too — including the Brooklyn, a shoulder bag that sells for $295, and the Soft Empire Carryall Bag 40, which sells for $695.

Tapestry's largest market is North America, with nearly 70% of its quarterly sales coming from the region. Yet Europe stood out with its gains in the holiday quarter. Revenue in the quarter rose 45% in Europe, 3% in Greater China, and 4% in North America compared with the year-ago period. Sales in Japan, on the other hand, declined by 5% year over year in the quarter.

Crevoiserat said Tapestry's "runway for growth is significant" in Europe, since it has lower sales and fewer customers there.

Tapestry has ramped up its focus on Kate Spade, a brand that it's trying to revive. Eva Erdmann, previously global president of L'Oréal's Urban Decay Cosmetics, started as Kate Spade's new CEO in October.

Crevoiserat said Tapestry will slash the number of Kate Spade's handbag styles by more than 15% this fall and "work to build blockbuster handbag families." She said it's also focused on using new, compelling items, not discounts, to drive Kate Spade's sales.

"Decreasing our level of promotional activity will be a key building block of solidifying our brand and positioning it to scale in a healthy way globally over the long term," she said.