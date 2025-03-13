Money Report

Adobe shares drop 13% as concerns about AI growth overshadow better-than-expected results

By Samantha Subin, CNBC and Jordan Novet, CNBC

Shantanu Narayen, Chairman and CEO of Adobe Systems addresses the gathering on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25, 2023.
Sajjad Hussain | AFP | Getty Images
  • Adobe shares dropped 13% following the company's quarterly earnings report.
  • The design software maker topped Wall Street's estimates and maintained guidance
  • Worries have mounted in recent months that the company is falling behind some competitors and losing its advantage in AI

Adobe shares dropped 13% following the company's quarterly earnings report, as investors fretted over lingering growth concerns and the software maker's artificial intelligence monetization strategy.

The selloff came despite better-than-expected results, which included adjusted earnings of $5.08 per share and $5.71 billion in revenue. That surpassed analysts' estimates of $4.97 in earnings per share and $5.66 billion in revenue, according to LSEG.

Adobe called for $4.95 to $5.00 in adjusted earnings per share for the current quarter on $5.77 billion to $5.82 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $5.00 per share on $5.80 billion in revenue.

Worries have mounted in recent months that the company is falling behind some competitors and losing its advantage in generative AI. The company's annualized recurring revenue from AI contributed $125 million during the period and Adobe expects that to double by the end of the fiscal year.

Bernstein's Mark Moerdler, who recommends buying on the stock, wrote in a report that to "believe that ADBE is an AI winner and that AI is not replacing existing revenue streams, investors need to be able to observe longer-term trends."

Keith Weiss, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, wrote that "new disclosure of GenAI contribution is a step in the right direction," but that investors need to see a "clearer roadmap" at the company's investor meeting at its annual conference next week. Morgan Stanley has the equivalent of a buy rating on the stock.

In an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime" on Wednesday, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen said that, "Not only are we infusing AI in our exiting products and delivering value, but it's clear that the innovation that we've delivered is creating new revenue streams."

Total revenue increased 10% year over year in the quarter that ended on Feb. 28, according to a statement. Net income of $1.81 billion, or $4.14 per share, was up from $620 million, or $1.36 per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share exclude impact from stock-based compensation and income taxes.

For the 2025 fiscal year, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of between $20.20 and $20.50, with $23.3 billion to $23.55 billion in revenue. That implies about 9% growth at the middle of the range. The LSEG consensus was for earnings of $20.40 per share, with $23.49 billion in revenue.

