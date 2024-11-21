Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Adani investor GQG Partners' shares crash 25% — on pace for record loss after Gautam Adani's indictment

By Lim Hui Jie,CNBC

Rajiv Jain, founder and chief investment officer of GQG Partners, during an interview in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Christopher Goodney | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • GQG Partners' shares fell as much as 25% on Thursday after Adani Group chair Gautam Adani was charged in New York.
  • This fall is set to be the largest one-day fall since the firm's listing on Oct. 2021.
  • Rajiv Jain, chairman and chief investment officer at GQG Partners, told CNBC in January this year that his profits on Adani stood at about $4 billion, but he was likely done investing in the group.

Shares of Australia-listed GQG Partners plunged as much as 25% on Thursday and were set to post their worst day on record, after Adani Group Chair Gautam Adani was charged with fraud in New York.

If losses hold, it will be the investment firm's steepest one-day fall since its listing on Oct. 2021.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Shares of Adani Group companies also nosedived, as Indian stock markets opened for trade. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.75%, while the BSE Sensex was 0.73% lower.

GQG is Adani Enterprises' fourth-largest shareholder, owning about 3.94% of the firm, according to LSEG data.

In a statement sent to CNBC, GQG said that it was are monitoring the charges, adding that "our team is reviewing the emerging details and determining what, if any, actions for our portfolios are appropriate."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The investment firm also pointed out that its portfolios have "diversified investments," saying that over 90% of clients assets are invested in issuers unrelated to the Adani Group.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

British regulators will soon announce competition remedies for the multibillion-pound cloud industry

news 31 mins ago

Britain's ‘mini-budget' disaster should serve as a warning to the U.S., bond strategists say

GQG has reaped rich rewards investing in Adani whose shares tumbled after a short-seller report in January 2023 by New York's Hindenburg Research accused the company of fraud.

Rajiv Jain, chairman and chief investment officer at GQG Partners, told CNBC in January this year that his profits on Adani stood at about $4 billion, but he was likely done investing in the group.

Hindenburg had charged Adani Group of "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades," sending shares plunging by more than 54% in the first quarter of 2023.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us