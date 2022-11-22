Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman Teases the End of His Movie Career: ‘I Don't Want to Be Active When I'm 80'

Gary Oldman has been starring in films for the past 40 years, but he doesn't anticipate working for too much longer.

In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the 64-year-old actor said that he is looking forward to pursuing other interests beyond performing.

"I've had an enviable career, but careers wane," Oldman said. "I do have other things that interest me outside of acting."

Oldman, who in 2018 won the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "The Darkest Hour", said that he wants to make sure he makes the time to "get 'round" to all of his interests.

"When you're young, you think you're going to get 'round to doing all of them—read that book—then the years go by," he said. "I'm 65 next year, 70 is around the corner. I don't want to be active when I'm 80."

The "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" star suggested that he might be happy finishing out his career on his Apple TV+ show "Slow Horses", where he plays the intelligence officer Jackson Lamb.

"I'd be very happy and honored and privileged to go out as Jackson Lamb and then hang it up," he said.

Oldman is next set to portray US president Harry Truman in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer", which is slated to be released next July.

