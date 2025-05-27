Money Report

‘Absurd!' Judge blasts Trump executive order targeting top law firm

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures at the annual National Memorial Day Observance in the Memorial Amphitheater, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., May 26, 2025.
Ken Cedeno | Reuters
A federal judge on Tuesday angrily tore into President Donald Trump's executive order targeting the top law firm WilmerHale as he struck down the entire order as unconstitutional.

"The cornerstone of the American system of justice is an independent judiciary and an independent bar willing to tackle unpopular cases, however daunting," wrote Judge Richard Leon in the scathing, exclamation-point-filled opinion in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

"The Founding Fathers knew this!" Leon wrote, adding that to let Trump's order stand "would be unfaithful to the judgment and vision of the Founding Fathers!"

The judge, who was appointed to the federal bench by former President George W. Bush, suffused his 73-page order with a tone of open indignation rarely seen in judicial pronouncements.

"Please—that dog won't hunt!" Leon wrote in response to arguments from the Trump administration that the law firm's injuries are speculative.

"This argument is absurd!" the judge later wrote, balking at the administration's attempt to dispute whether Trump's order caused WilmerHale to lose clients.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

