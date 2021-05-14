Money Report

A Toshiba Business Unit Says It Has Been Attacked by Hacking Group DarkSide, Report Says

By Sam Shead, CNBC

Toru Yamanaka | AFP | Getty Images
  • Toshiba Tec France said in a statement seen by Reuters that it was hacked on the evening of May 4. by Darkside, the same group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.
  • The Toshiba unit sells self-checkout technology and point-of -sale systems to retailers.

 A division of Toshiba said on Friday that its European business has been hit by a cyberattack, according to a Reuters report.

Toshiba Tec France said in a statement seen by Reuters that it was hacked on the evening of May 4. by Darkside, the same group the U.S. FBI blamed for the Colonial Pipeline attack.

The Toshiba unit, which sells self-checkout technology and point-of -sale systems to retailers, did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

Toshiba Tec reportedly said that a "minimal" amount of work data was stolen in a ransomware attack. No leaks of the data have been detected so far and protective measures were put in place after the cyber-attack, the company said.

Ransomware is a type of malicious software that's designed to block access to a computer system the victims pay the hackers a sum of money. It is not known if Toshiba Tec France has paid a ransom to the hackers.

