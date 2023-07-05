8 Disney Classics Are Coming Back to Movie Theaters: Here's When You Can Watch ‘Toy Story' ‘Pirates' and More

Disney is inviting moviegoers back into the vault.

In celebration of the House of Mouse's 100th anniversary, Disney is re-releasing eight classic films back into theaters, some of which haven't seen the big screen in decades.

The limited-time engagements, which will begin this week and continue through late October, will mainly feature animated movies from Disney and Pixar. The lone live action film on the slate is 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

Each film will play for two weeks at a time.

Tickets for the films will be sold through Fandango, though fans will also be able to reserve seats directly through their local multiplex, such as with the AMC Theatres app.

"Pirates," based on the popular Disney World ride, will lead into the release of another film based on one of Disney's theme park attractions, "Haunted Mansion."

The steady stream of animated films following "Pirates" will allow Disney to maintain a presence on the big screen between the releases of last month's "Elemental" until "Wish" hits theaters at the end of November.

"It's a way to keep the Disney brand top of mind," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, tells CNBC Make It. "And certainly, it doesn't hurt to have a lot of Disney branded content out there ahead of the release of their other films."

These are all the films that Disney is re-releasing.

'Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl'

Originally released: July 2003

Re-releasing: July 7 - July 20

'Toy Story'

Originally released: November 1995

Re-releasing: July 21- August 3

'Frozen'

Originally released: November 2013

Re-releasing: August 4 - August 17

'Beauty and the Beast'

Originally released: November 1991

Re-releasing: August 18 - August 31

'The Incredibles'

Originally released: November 2004

Re-releasing: September 1 - September 14

'Coco'

Originally released: November 2017

Re-releasing: September 15 - September 28

'The Lion King'

Originally released: June 1994

Re-releasing: September 29 - October 12

'Moana'

Originally released: November 2016

Re-releasing: October 13 - October 26

