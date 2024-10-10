6 organizations providing relief efforts for Hurricane Milton

Hurricane Milton made landfall late on Florida's West Coast Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

Though downgraded from earlier forecasts, the storm still produced multiple tornadoes and caused major flooding throughout the Florida Peninsula. As of Thursday morning, millions of homes and businesses were without power.

Local and federal governments urged residents to evacuate, but not everyone had the resources or ability to escape the storm's path. Residents in some affected areas are still recovering from Hurricane Helene, which left at least 220 people dead earlier this month.

While Florida may be generally more prepared to weather tropical storms than places like Asheville, North Carolina, which were caught off-guard by flooding from Helene, the impact of Milton will still be significant for parts of the Sunshine State.

As recovery efforts get underway, these organizations are providing assistance to those affected by the storm.

Florida relief organizations

Here are a few local organizations directly supporting Florida residents impacted by the storms.

Volunteer Florida

Volunteer Florida receives federal and state funding to mobilize volunteers and coordinate financial assistance after disasters. The organization manages the Florida Disaster Fund, which is supporting those impacted by Helene and Milton.

United Way of Florida

International nonprofit organization United Way has 28 local chapters throughout the state of Florida working to improve communities through health, education and financial stability initiatives.

Currently, United Way of Florida is using its Disaster Recovery Fund to assist impacted communities.

Team Rubicon

A veteran-led nonprofit organization, Team Rubicon sends volunteers into disaster-affected areas to assist with storm preparation and clean up. Its volunteers, known as "Greyshirts," go into communities and help clear debris, mitigate hazards and repair homes.

National relief efforts

It will become clearer what's needed and where in the coming days as residents and officials assess the damage. These national organizations are providing assistance in affected areas.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is on the ground running evacuation shelters and offering emergency assistance. Visit its website to learn more.

World Central Kitchen

Nonprofit World Central Kitchen has been delivering food and water to communities hit by Hurricane Helene and stationed a relief team in Florida ahead of Milton.

National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has government funding and resources to provide relief to disaster-affected areas. The agency recommends checking out its directory of organizations vetted by the National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.

The directory includes dozens of religious and secular associations, such as All Hands and Hearts and Americares, which are providing a variety of hurricane relief services.

Visit GuideStar or CharityNavigator to explore more nonprofits.