Founders: Nick Desai, Dr. Renee Dua

CEO: Scott Vertrees

Launched: 2014

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Funding: $200 million

Valuation: N/A

Industry: Health care

Previous appearances on Disruptor 50 List: 1 (No. 13 in 2020)

Virtual health visits will likely remain a popular option post-pandemic, as both patients and doctors experience its advantages, such as saving personal protective equipment, eliminating travel time and keeping social distance. What's more, since the start of the pandemic, many have been avoiding doctors' offices like the plague. Heal has been filling that void, combining technology and doctor house visits in an effort to provide a more humane and convenient option for primary care.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Using Heal, a patient can talk to a doctor from the comfort of their own home through their mobile device or laptop. If a patient needs to see a doctor in person, Heal will use its discretion to book a house call. Without insurance a telemedicine call is $79; a house call is $159. For those with private insurance, a co-pay varies by plan but is typically between zero and $30. The cost for seniors on Medicare: zero, or a co-pay up to $20.

The Los Angeles-based company currently operates in 11 states — California, New York, New Jersey, Georgia, Virginia, Washington, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina and Maryland — as well as Washington, D.C. It also claims to have delivered more than 250,000 in-home care appointments to over 110,000 patients since 2014.

Heal's back-to-the-future model is simple: Doctor services are delivered to a patient's home on demand through an app. Users input their personal medical details and credit card information and request a doctor in their local area. "It's like a concierge service for health care," according to Lionel Richie, who invested in Heal at the company's seed stage. "A board-certified primary-care physician and medical assistant make a house call within two hours of a request," he said.

The average visit lasts 30 minutes to one hour, and Heal doctors come with a medical assistant and a host of portable testing machinery to perform everything from an EKG, ultrasound and bone scan to blood testing and allergy screening. They also get a firsthand look at the patient's living conditions and access to food and prescriptions they need to stay healthy.

On the telemedicine side, the platform can be accessed through any browser without any app, download or third-party software. The company has a Heal Hub that provides real-time monitoring of key vital signs such as blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate. It is being heavily used by seniors and those with chronic conditions like diabetes and hypertension. Covid-19 patients are also using it to track pulse and oxygen levels as a proxy to determine breathing and the need for hospitalization.

Since 2014, the company says it has made more than 250,000 house calls, serving over 110,000 patients. In July, the company partnered with Humana to deliver primary care services to the health care giant's members, many of whom are older or living with multiple chronic conditions, in the comfort of their own home. Added flexibility and the option for expanded home-based care is something that Humana said has been in high demand from members throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

To date, Heal has raised more than $200 million in venture capital. The company's largest investors include Fidelity, Breyer Capital, Paul Jacobs (current Heal chairman and former chairman and CEO of Qualcomm), IRA Capital, Trans-Pacific Technology Fund, and U.S. Ambassador Jamie McCourt. Jeb Bush is also an investor and board member.

—Contributed by Riley de León

SIGN UP for our weekly, original newsletter that goes beyond the list, offering a closer look at CNBC Disruptor 50 companies, and the founders who continue to innovate across every sector of the economy.