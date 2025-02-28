5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday

Stocks futures are higher Friday as markets head into the final trading day of February.

President Donald Trump plans to impose his promised tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday.

The CFPB has dropped at least five enforcement lawsuits in recent days.

Here are five key things investors need to know to start the trading day:

1. Febru-weary

Stock futures are higher Friday as markets head into the final trading day of the month. February has been a tough month for the indexes: The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average have shed almost 3% each, and the Nasdaq Composite has dropped more than 5.5%. Friday also brings the latest print on the personal consumption expenditures price index — the Federal Reserve's favorite inflation gauge. Follow for live market updates.

2. Marching on

President Donald Trump plans to impose his promised 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Tuesday. The president on Thursday also announced another 10% tariff on goods from China — on top of the 10% already implemented earlier this month — that will go into effect the same day. Trump in a Truth Social post cited, without evidence, an influx of illegal drugs from the countries into the U.S. and said, "until it stops, or is seriously limited, the proposed TARIFFS scheduled to go into effect on MARCH FOURTH will, indeed, go into effect, as scheduled." On Friday, China's Ministry of Commerce vowed to retaliate as necessary.

3. Dismissed

Annabelle Gordon | Reuters

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has dropped at least five enforcement lawsuits in recent days. On Thursday, the agency's new leadership dismissed actions against Capital One, a loan servicer and units of Berkshire Hathaway and Rocket Companies. Last week, it abandoned an action against fintech lender SoLo Funds. It's the latest step in the apparent dismantling of the consumer protection agency. Also on Thursday, Trump's pick to lead the CFPB sat before senators and fielded questions about its future. Sen. Jack Reed, D.-R.I., warned the nominee, Jonathan McKernan, "I have this sinking feeling that you're departing Liverpool on the Titanic. Good luck."

4. Card perks

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Trump's proposed $5 million "gold card" could deal a hidden tax break to the wealthy. The visa would offer ultra-rich overseas individuals permanent U.S. residency and a chance at citizenship, and it wouldn't require card-holders to pay income taxes on overseas earnings — unlike American citizens. Laura Foote Reiff, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig who specializes in business immigration, said the program would mark a "big departure" in U.S. tax law. "There are many wealthy individuals who are invested in U.S. companies or have families here that do not become permanent residents because they don't want the tax consequences."

5. Bedeviled eggs

F.j. Jimenez | Moment | Getty Images

Egg prices are putting pressure on a pastel pastime. The makers of Easter egg dye kits are bracing for a soft season if egg prices don't improve in the run-up to the holiday. For many companies in the space, egg dye kits or related products account for significant revenue, and this year's sales are coming in below those of seasons past. "A lot could happen between now and then ... but at this point, given the tariffs and everything else that seems to be popping up with this, I'm just gonna hold my breath until we get to April the 20th," said Curtis McGill, co-founder of Hey Buddy Hey Pal, which makes Easter egg-centric craft products.

– CNBC's Alex Harring, Kevin Breuninger, Anniek Bao, Evelyn Cheng, Hugh Son, Robert Frank and Sarah Whitten contributed to this report.