4 Caffeine-Free Ways to Boost Your Energy

Most of us reach for a mug when our battery is low, and often, it's filled with a caffeinated drink like coffee or black tea.

Since the start of the pandemic, 59% of Americans have increased their caffeine consumption, according to a recent survey of over 2,000 U.S. adults, commissioned by MUD/WTR, a company that makes coffee alternatives.

But it turns out that drinking coffee and other high-caffeine drinks in excess may be building your energy up, just to lead to a severe drop later on, making you even more tired, says Dr. Nancy Rahnama, an internist and clinical nutritionist.

"If you were to have a cup of coffee, then you have this high. But just like anything else that goes really really high, it then eventually drops," says Rahnama. "So, then the person is going to go and have their second cup of coffee."

And the cycle typically repeats throughout the day.

4 ways to boost your energy without relying on caffeine

If you want to boost your energy without a reliance on caffeine, Rahnama suggests these options:

Make sure you're getting enough sleep (and good quality sleep, too) Drink water: Dehydration can lead to fatigue Eat foods high in nutrients you need like fiber, such as berries and quinoa Reduce your consumption of alcohol

If after making these changes, you don't see a difference in your energy levels, Rahnama encourages you to see a doctor to rule out other things like conditions that cause fatigue.

And not to mention, drinking too much coffee can potentially affect your quality of sleep, making you tired when you wake up the next day, she adds.

"If you're drinking caffeine all day long, and the caffeine is the reason why you don't sleep, well then you're just feeding the process with the same problem."

