39-year-old self-made millionaire and former recruiter: 4 things confident negotiators do that help them succeed

Before I was an entrepreneur and self-made millionaire, I spent 10 years in human resources and recruiting roles at several financial services firms and tech startups. During that time, I can count on one hand the number of times a woman negotiated pay with me.

Now, as a money coach, I often field questions like this one from my women clients:

"I have been working at this company for several years now. I know for a fact that I am underpaid for my job. I know this because I do pay ranges for other people's jobs, and I am well below the median. I would like to have a discussion with my manager to discuss a pay raise and I don't know how to start."

Negotiating pay is easier said than done, especially if you're battling impostor syndrome or other insecurities. These tips — my top negotiation secrets as a former recruiter — should help you approach this process with confidence.

1. Aim to negotiate your pay every year

The cost of not negotiating is too damn high, especially for women. So ask every year, even if you don't think you'll get that raise.

Making negotiation your norm, rather than the exception, will boost your net worth and get you closer to the freedom you deserve.

2. Use a very specific number when asking for your ideal salary

When an employee or prospective candidate used a more specific and precise number in their initial negotiation request with me, the recruiter, it made me believe the candidate was coming from a place of information, research, and competence. I was more likely to get the final offer closer to what the person requested.

How do you pick that specific number? It can be based on reputable online sources that give pay ranges for the job that you are in. It can also be informed by your own needs.

Regardless, in my experience, you'll rarely get pushback. When you ask for a specific number, the other party will assume you've done your homework.

3. Use your résumé as a script

Most résumés I've read are filled with unnecessary fluff that could be more succinctly summarized with action verbs and accomplishments.

They almost always include words that would sound awkward or stiff if you read your résumé out loud. For example, it's unlikely you would say, "I work independently," or, "I am an enthusiastic team player with excellent written communication skills."

If your résumé is streamlined and conversational, it can provide key talking points during a negotiation. Those will remind your employer why you deserve more pay.

In lieu of fluff phrases, incorporate concise reasons why paying you more would actually mean more money for the company, such as:

How your contributions increased revenue

How you improved processes to cut back on expenses

How you can be more efficient and get things done faster than your peers

Expectations from hiring managers are higher than ever, and their attention spans are shorter than ever. Instead of writing your résumé to just be read by the hiring team, read it out loud and write it as if you were talking naturally during an interview.

And please, no two-page résumés. Keep yours to one page, no matter how long you've worked.

4. Set your finances up for the freedom to walk away

This is your biggest, and most effective, tool in any negotiation. You need to be willing and able to walk away.

When considering your numbers, you need to know the offer that you would turn down. This can be based on your financial need, your market value, or simply what you need to feel good about the pay that you're bringing home.

I've been debt-free now for years, and I have the confidence to walk away from any job in which the offer doesn't match my needs or expectations.

You want to be able to give yourself the runway to wait for the right opportunity to come along, and to not have to accept anything less than what you and your talents are worth.

Bernadette Joy is the CEO of Crush Your Money Goals, a personal finance training company serving up education with a side of pizzazz. As the eighth child in her father's brood of nine and a first-gen Filipina-American, Bernadette understands those who feel like they missed the money memo and wants to help others find their financial peace. Bernadette paid off $300,000 of debt in three years, and became a millionaire in her 30s. As a money coach, she has helped thousands ditch debt, master their savings, and start investing. Bernadette loves K-pop, yoga, karaoke and spoiling her nieces and nephews. You can find her on Instagram and YouTube.

The following is an adapted excerpt from "CRUSH Your Money Goals" by Bernadette Joy. Copyright © 2024 by Bernadette Joy LLC. Published by Adams Media, an imprint of Simon and Schuster.