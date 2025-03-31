3 underrated skills that make introverts ‘perfectly positioned to excel' in work and life: They're ‘superpowers'

Growing up, I was the quiet kid who never raised her hand in class. Today, I'm a global keynote speaker for companies like Amazon, LinkedIn, and McKinsey. I regularly appear on podcasts, do TV interviews, and speak in front of large audiences. I'm a LinkedIn Top Voice and author of the forthcoming book "Unforgettable Presence," which teaches professionals how to get seen and gain influence at work.

And yes, I'm still very much an introvert.

People often assume it's the extroverts who are natural-born leaders — the ones who know how to speak to big crowds, exert influence, and communicate with ease.

But I believe it's the introverts who thrive in these roles and are perfectly positioned to excel. Being an introvert isn't a limitation. Introverts are equipped with so many superpowers — it's just about knowing what they are and how to use them.

Whether you identify as an introvert, work with introverts, or are raising one, you should know about three of the most underrated strengths introverts bring to the table, both at work and in life.

1. Building strong relationships—without being the loudest in the room

Introverts are rarely the most talkative people in meetings or social settings. That's exactly what helps them build deep, meaningful relationships.

Because they're often active and intentional listeners who thrive one-on-one, introverts tend to notice subtle cues and remember the small things, like a friend's favorite coffee order, a client's hesitation during a meeting, or a change in demeanor that may signal a colleague's burnout.

That kind of attentiveness can build trust and loyalty over time.

Ultimately, people want to work with, advocate for, and spend time with people they like. In a world full of people waiting for their turn to speak, being someone who truly hears others is rare and valuable.

To harness this superpower:

Do: Ask thoughtful follow-up questions that show you were paying attention, such as, "How did that big client call go?" or "Is your workload any better this week?"

Don't: Stay quiet the entire time and assume passively listening will build connection. You have to show people you listened. Embrace conversational threading to help.

2. Communicating with clarity and purpose

Introverts may speak less often, but when they do, their words tend to carry more weight. That's because they don't speak just for the sake of it. They've taken the time to consider their message.

In a fast-paced, distracted world where people are bombarded with noise, introverts have a unique advantage: the ability to cut through the clutter with clear, intentional communication.

This applies to meetings, presentations, emails, and even social media. I've coached professionals who've grown their visibility not by speaking more — but by speaking with more clarity and purpose.

To harness this superpower:

Do: If you're participating as an introvert, ask for the agenda in advance so you can identify where you want to contribute. Prepare one or two points ahead of time so you're ready when the topic comes up.

Do: If you're leading, share discussion topics and questions ahead of time. When people know what to expect, they're more likely to contribute. And give people different ways to participate. Invite comments in the chat or offer time at the end for written follow-up.

Don't: Wait too long for the perfect moment or second-guess yourself into silence. You'll miss your window — and your perspective won't be heard.

3. Preparing as a power move

Introverts tend to feel more confident when they're prepared — so they prepare exceptionally well. Though it may sound counterintuitive, this positions them to become excellent public speakers.

While others wing it, introverts rehearse. They anticipate questions before a big meeting. They take time to understand the audience and use that insight to connect during the actual session. They're thoughtful about gathering all the ideas in the room, not just the loudest.

This kind of preparation is often invisible. But it's a secret weapon in high-stakes situations, like job interviews, presentations, and difficult team conversations.

To harness this superpower:

Do: Practice in an environment that mirrors the real thing. Rehearse in the actual room if possible, or simulate it by presenting in front of peers or your manager.

Practice in an environment that mirrors the real thing. Rehearse in the actual room if possible, or simulate it by presenting in front of peers or your manager. Don't: Prep alone without feedback or recording yourself. You'll miss out on small but important tweaks that can make a big difference.

Introverts: To succeed, own your strengths

When introverts understand and own their strengths, they become standout communicators, leaders, and collaborators at work and beyond.

Introversion isn't a barrier to success — it's a different path to it.

Lorraine K. Lee is an award-winning keynote speaker and CEO of RISE Learning Solutions. She's also the best-selling author of "Unforgettable Presence: Get Seen, Gain Influence, and Catapult Your Career," which was named a must-read by the Next Big Idea Club. She teaches popular courses with LinkedIn Learning and Stanford Continuing Studies. Past clients include Zoom, Cisco, LinkedIn, ASICS, McKinsey & Company, and many others.

