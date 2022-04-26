Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

3 Things Are Pulling the Market Down, But Only 1 Needs to Settle to Find a Bottom, Cramer Says

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC
  • CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that while there are three economic and geopolitical issues currently roiling the market, only one needs to resolve for the market to bottom.
  • "I think we need to start preparing ourselves for the possibility that something may actually go right. That's been the usual trajectory of these horrifying sell-offs," the "Mad Money" host said.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that while there are three economic and geopolitical issues currently roiling the market, only one needs to resolve for the market to bottom.

"There are three culprits behind our decline: The [Federal Reserve], Russia and China. Any one of them could put an end to this meltdown," the "Mad Money" host said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Cramer's comment referred to the Fed's plan to initiate several interest rate hikes this year and tighten its balance sheet to control soaring inflation, the Russia-Ukraine war and China's Covid-related lockdowns.

"We've been worrying about them for weeks or months at this point, and I think we need to start preparing ourselves for the possibility that something may actually go right. That's been the usual trajectory of these horrifying sell-offs," he added.

Here are 10 steady dividend stocks investors can use to counter surging inflation

Goldman says Fed tightening could lead to good outcome for economy, but poor one for investors

This is why inflation is painting a dark picture for the stock market outlook

Money Report

Business 6 mins ago

Chipotle Staffing Back at Pre-Pandemic Levels, Company Is Exploring Automation, CEO Says

Business 20 mins ago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Are Set for Opening Declines Following Wall Street Drop

The S&P 500 fell 2.8% on Tuesday while the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 3.95%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 2.4%.

"I never want to be sanguine about a sell-off, especially this one. The damage is severe, especially in the technology stocks, and there are real reasons for the fear. But … you have no idea whether we could have a snapback," Cramer said.

He added that even if all three of the issues he highlighted don't resolve soon, there are benefits to being ready if even one or two of the problems settle.

"If one of them gets solved, we might find a bottom worth testing a month from now. … If two get solved, we're going to get a massive rally," he said.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us