28% of credit card users are still paying off last year's holiday debt. How to get this season's tab under control

Shoppers may spend $1,778 on average this holiday season, up 8% compared to last year.

Americans are set to rack up even more credit card debt as the holidays kick off.

Here’s how to get this season’s shopping tab under control without feeling like a Grinch.

For some shoppers, the upcoming holiday season may lead to significant credit card debt. Meanwhile, some people are still paying off debt from last year's gift buying.

In fact, 28% of shoppers who used credit cards have not paid off the presents they purchased for family and friends last year, according to a recent holiday spending report by NerdWallet. The site polled more than 1,700 adults in September.

"Between buying gifts and booking peak-season travel, the holidays are an expensive time of year," said Sara Rathner, NerdWallet's credit cards expert. "Not only are consumers at risk of getting into credit card debt, but that debt can stick around long after the decorations come down."

The stakes are higher in 2024 with credit card debt already at $1.14 trillion.

This year, spending between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31 is expected to increase again to a record total of $979.5 billion to $989 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

Shoppers may spend $1,778 on average, up 8% compared to last year, Deloitte's holiday retail survey found. Most will lean on plastic: About three-quarters, 74%, of consumers plan to use credit cards to make their purchases, according to NerdWallet.

Meanwhile, credit cards are one of the most-expensive ways to borrow money. The average credit card charges more than 20% — near an all-time high.

How to avoid overspending

"Somehow it's been programmed into the American consumer, that essentially says 'I have to spend a lot of money on people I care about,'" said Howard Dvorkin, a certified public accountant and the chairman of Debt.com.

It doesn't have to be that way, he said.

"There's no magic wand, we just have to do the hard stuff," said Candy Valentino, author of "The 9% Edge." Mostly that means setting a budget and tracking expenses.

Valentino recommends reallocating funds from other areas — by canceling unwanted subscriptions or negotiating down utility costs — to help make room for holiday spending.

"A few hundred dollars here and there really adds up," she said. That "stash of cash is one way set yourself up so you are not taking on new debt."

How to save on what you spend

Valentino also advises consumers to start their holiday shopping early to take advantage of early deals and discounts or try pooling funds among family or friends to share the cost of holiday gifts.

Then, curb temptation by staying away from the mall and unsubscribing from emails, opting out of text alerts, turning off push notifications in retail apps and unfollowing brands on social, she said.

"It will lessen your need and desire to spend," Valentino said.

Also consider an investment, such as individual stocks or bonds or a charitable donation, instead of gifts to create a more lasting impression. Making something from scratch, such as cookies, a candle or a sugar scrub, may also prove especially meaningful, Valentino said.

