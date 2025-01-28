23andMe is exploring strategic alternatives, looking to raise capital

23andMe said it's started exploring strategic alternatives, including a possible sale.

The company released third-quarter results that showed an 8% drop in consumer services revenue year over year.

23andMe said it will "need additional liquidity" to fund its operations, and it is looking to raise additional capital.

Embattled genetic testing company 23andMe said on Tuesday that it's started exploring strategic alternatives for a second time, which could include a sale of the company or its assets, a restructuring or a business combination.

The stock, which lost 82% of its value last year, fell 10% in extended trading and was briefly halted.

The announcement coincided with the release of 23andMe's third-quarter results. Revenue in the company's consumer services business dropped 8% to $39.6 million from $42.9 million in the same period last year.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The company said it will "need additional liquidity" to fund its operations, and it is looking to raise capital.

"Management has determined that there is substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern," 23andMe said in the earnings release on Tuesday.

CEO Anne Wojcicki has been trying to keep the company afloat. 23andMe is now worth less than $100 million, down from a peak of $6 billion.

In March, 23andMe's independent directors formed a special committee to evaluate the company's potential paths forward. Wojcicki submitted a proposal to take the company private in July, but it was rejected because it lacked committed financing and offered no premium to the closing share price at the time, the committee said.

The independent directors all resigned from 23andMe's board two months later, citing disagreements with Wojcicki about the "strategic direction for the company." Wojcicki has since appointed three new independent directors to its board, and 23andMe also said it planned to cut 40% of its workforce and shutter its therapeutics business as part of a restructuring plan.

On Tuesday, 23andMe said the special committee will oversee the search for strategic alternatives again, according to a release. The committee has selected Moelis & Company as its financial advisor and Goodwin Procter as its legal advisor.

There's no guarantee that a deal will take place, the committee said. Wojcicki has repeatedly expressed her desire to take the company private, but it's not clear if she will submit another proposal to do so.

23andMe didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

WATCH: The rise and fall of 23andMe