2-Year Treasury Note Tops 3.9%, Hitting Highest Level in Nearly 15 Years

Short-term U.S. Treasury yields rose Friday as investors anticipated further interest rate hikes to curb inflation.

The Yield on the 2-year Treasury bond climbed above 3.9%, a level it had not seen since Nov. 1, 2007. As of 8:30 a.m. ET, it was up 3 basis points to 3.903%. The 2-year Treasury is highly sensitive to policy decisions as it is widely recognized as in indicator of how investors think central bank policy will develop in the near future.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 3.455%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury ticked up 1 basis point to 3.489%.

Yields move opposite to prices. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

The yield curve has jumped up across the board this week after a hotter-than-expected inflation report on Tuesday. The persistent price increases have led investors to expect the Federal Reserve to hike rates higher and hold them there until inflation falls.

The Fed meets next week. While most expect the central bank to hike by 0.75 percentage points, some analysts say the Fed could increase interest rates by a full point, or 100 basis points. That would be the biggest rate hike in 40 years.