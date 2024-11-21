Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield dips as investors await economic data, Fed speeches

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Traders work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor on November 12, 2024 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield dipped on Thursday as investors await a fresh batch of economic data and a flurry of speeches from Federal Reserve policymakers.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell more than 1 basis point to 4.390%, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury slipped by nearly 2 basis points to 4.291%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It comes as investors continue to monitor the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, with tensions between Washington and Moscow soaring in recent days.

Market participants are also scrutinizing President-elect Donald Trump's potential picks for Treasury secretary, with concerns pertaining to the candidates' experience levels and track record.

On the data front, the latest weekly initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for November will both be released at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Existing home sales for October and the Kansas City Fed survey for November are scheduled to follow slightly later in the session.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Nvidia shares slump 3% in premarket as quarterly revenue growth slows

news 45 mins ago

Morgan Stanley CEO is bullish on stocks, says the U.S. economy is ‘outperforming'

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee, Kansas City Fed President Jeff Schmid, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr are all poised to deliver remarks about the U.S. economy on Thursday.

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman warned on Wednesday that the fight to bring inflation back to the central bank's 2% target "appears to have stalled."

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us