Ohio

10. Ohio

By CNBC.com staff, CNBC

Getty Images

Economic Profile

Governor: Mike DeWine, Republican

Population: 11,693,217

GDP growth (Q1 2021): 6.4%

Unemployment rate (May 2021): 5%

Top corporate tax rate: None (levies a gross receipts tax)

Top individual income tax rate: 4.8%

Gasoline tax: 38.51 cents/gallon

Bond rating (Moody's/S&P): Aa1, stable/AA+, stable

Major private employers: Wal-Mart, Cleveland Clinic, Procter & Gamble

Economic profile sources: U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Federation of Tax Administrators, American Petroleum Institute (excluding 18.40 cent/gallon federal tax), Moody's Investor Service, S&P Global Market Intelligence

