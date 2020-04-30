Mattel Honors Essential Workers With #ThankYouHeroes Action Figures

Medical professionals, grocery workers, and delivery drivers on the job during the coronavirus pandemic are getting action figures and toys in their likeness as part of a series that Mattel calls "#ThankYouHeroes."

The "Barbie" maker recently unveiled a series of $20 action figures featuring nurses, doctors, delivery drivers and EMTs. It's also selling a $20 "Little People Community Champions" set of five figurines -- a doctor, nurse, EMT, delivery driver and a grocery store worker.

The dolls, available for pre-order here through May 31, are expected to ship by Dec. 31. Mattel said it will donate $15 from every sale to #FirstRespondersFirst, an organization formed by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Thrive Global, and the CAA Foundation to offer resources to first responders and other essential workers.

“Whether these toys are given as a gift to recognize someone working on the front lines, or used as a tool to help children have conversations about how they are feeling, it is our hope that Fisher-Price toys, and play in general, can ultimately make these difficult times easier for both kids and adults,” Chuck Scothon, senior vice president of Fisher-Price, said in a release.

The special set comes as Mattel says it is also producing 500,000 face shields for healthcare workers and donating toys to Bright Horizons Child Care Centers, which have been repurposed to offer free child care for children of health care workers.