Economy

1.1M More Seek Jobless Aid After Federal Benefit Lapses

Initial jobless claims rose above 1 million again last week

By Christopher Rugaber

A man walks by a career center storefront
AP Photo/Elise Amendola

More than 1.1 million U.S. workers filed for initial jobless benefits last week, the Labor Department said Thursday.

The number of applications that were reported a week ago had fallen below 1 million after 20 straight weeks above that level. Yet at a revised level of 971,000, it was still painfully high. Before the viral outbreak, the weekly figure had never topped 700,000, even during the Great Recession.

The latest string of layoffs follows the expiration of a $600 weekly federal check that provided vital support for millions of laid-off Americans. Negotiations in Congress to extend that benefit, though at a lower level of payment, have collapsed. The Trump administration is offering a new $300-a-week federal benefit, which states need to apply for and must revamp their computer systems to accommodate.

Business

Economy 5 hours ago

Global Shares Retreat After Fed Minutes Bring Reality Check

Apple 21 hours ago

Apple Becomes First US Company to Be Worth $2 Trillion

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EconomyCoronavirusunemployment
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us