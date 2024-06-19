Mallrats rejoice: Limited Too teases a comeback next month

Limited Too, the tween retailer spun off from the adult edition The Limited, is making a comeback next month.

A social media account for the brand confirmed in an Instagram post that its relaunching in July, thought it's not clear whether the brand will be opening its own brick-and-mortar stores or an e-commerce site.

"Here to tell you this is for real. Launching in July. #LTD2," the post says.

Limited Too was launched in 1987 by the once-popular The Limited, selling products similar to their adult oriented brand. A favorite of young girls across America in the 90s and early 2000s, Limited Too stores were mall staples. At its peak, there were approximately 600 stores in 47 states and Puerto Rico, according to its then-owner Tween Brands.

Amid the 2008 recession, Tween Brands discontinued Limited Too and focused on its other brand, Justice, which also catered to tweens at cheaper prices. Many of the Limited Too stores were rebranded as Justice locations.

“This is a bold strategy to capitalize on the tremendous success of Justice and the changing trends in our economy and our customers’ preferences,” Tween Brands former CEO Mike Rayden said in a statement at the time. “Especially in these tough economic times, our customers are seeking the more value-oriented apparel available at Justice.”

In 2015, Brand management company Bluestar Alliance acquired the trademarks of Limited Too. At the time, it announced plans to distribute Limited Too-licensed products at department stores like Burlington Coat Factory and JCPenny, as well as online. In 2017, there was even a back-to-school pop-up shop in New York City.

On social media, millennial moms who now have kids of their own are rejoicing, and begging the brand for "adult sizes."

"I don't know if ya'll understand how much millennials need this right now. Please be adult sizes," one user commented.

"Just know if this is a kids only drop it will be the biggest missed opportunity of the year!!!! We want adult sizes!" another user replied in a post.