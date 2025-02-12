Joann fabric and craft company announces plans to close 500 stores amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Joann, the well-known fabrics and craft store company, has announced plans to close approximately 500 stores across the country as it seeks to reorganize during Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced this week.

"As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN," a Joann spokesperson said in a statement to NBC New York.

Joann entered Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in January after inventory shortages forced it to go back into bankruptcy for the second time in a year, CNBC reported. In March 2024, the company also entered bankruptcy protection as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.

Are all Joann fabrics stores closing?

No, Joann has said it will close about 500 of its 800 stores nationwide.

The company currently operates in 49 states with 19,000 employees, according to CNBC.

When could Joann stores close?

According to Joann's restructuring website, it filed a motion with the bankruptcy court for approval to close the 500 stores. A hearing is expected on the motion on Friday, Feb. 14.

Joann going-out-of-business sales

If approved by the court to close the 500 stores, Joann expects going-out-of-business sales at those locations to begin Saturday, Feb. 15 and continue for several months.

The company said it continues to do business in stores and online, though gift cards are not accepted online anymore.

Joann store closing list

Here's a look at a list of the stores Joann is closing:

List of Joann stores closing in Connecticut

143 Federal Rd, Brookfield

274 E Main St, Clinton

1440 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester

3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington

136 Elm Street, Suite A, Enfield

774 Queen St., Southington

2300 Dixwell Ave, Hamden

1405 Boston Post Road, Milford

39 South Main St, Torrington

117 Salem Turnpike, Norwich

List of Joann stores closing in New Jersey

3926 Festival At Hamilton, Mays Landing

2341 281-28 Rt 10E, Succasunna

1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River

66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel

1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford

3371 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville

List of Joann stores closing in New York

19 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park

1440 Central Ave Ste 2, Albany

2429 Military Rd, Niagara Falls

1551 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst

3540 Mckinley Pkwy, Blasdell

4101 Transit Road Ste 1, Williamsville

1530 County Route 64, Horseheads

1385 Ulster Ave, Kingston

580 Old Country Rd, Westbury

735 W Montauk Hwy, West Babylon

965 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale

318 E Fairmount Ave Rm 106, Lakewood

162 Clinton St # 2, Cortland

4908 State Hwy 30 Ste #8, Amsterdam

228 W Main St Ste 12, Malone

2503B W State Street, Olean

1283 Arsenal Street, Watertown

160 Fairview Avenue Suite # 83, Hudson

88 Dunning Rd Ste 23, Middletown

2600 South Rd, Poughkeepsie

3333 W Henrietta Rd Ste 90, Rochester

3042 Ridge Rd W, Rochester

3225 State Route 364, Canandaigua

330 Towne Center Dr, Fayetteville

The full list of Joann store closures is available here.

You can read more about Joann's restructuring plan here.

Who owns Joann Fabrics?

Joann fabrics and crafts stores is a private chain owned by equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP after it was sold in 2010.