Joann fabric and craft company announces plans to close 500 stores amid Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Joann, the well-known fabrics and craft store company, has announced plans to close approximately 500 stores across the country as it seeks to reorganize during Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the company announced this week.
"As part of the ongoing Chapter 11 process and our efforts to maximize the value of the business, JOANN has filed a motion seeking court authority to begin closing approximately 500 stores across the nation. This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for JOANN," a Joann spokesperson said in a statement to NBC New York.
Joann entered Chapter 11 protection in Delaware in January after inventory shortages forced it to go back into bankruptcy for the second time in a year, CNBC reported. In March 2024, the company also entered bankruptcy protection as consumers cut back on discretionary spending.
Are all Joann fabrics stores closing?
No, Joann has said it will close about 500 of its 800 stores nationwide.
The company currently operates in 49 states with 19,000 employees, according to CNBC.
When could Joann stores close?
According to Joann's restructuring website, it filed a motion with the bankruptcy court for approval to close the 500 stores. A hearing is expected on the motion on Friday, Feb. 14.
Joann going-out-of-business sales
If approved by the court to close the 500 stores, Joann expects going-out-of-business sales at those locations to begin Saturday, Feb. 15 and continue for several months.
The company said it continues to do business in stores and online, though gift cards are not accepted online anymore.
Joann store closing list
Here's a look at a list of the stores Joann is closing:
List of Joann stores closing in Connecticut
- 143 Federal Rd, Brookfield
- 274 E Main St, Clinton
- 1440 Pleasant Valley Rd, Manchester
- 3105 Berlin Turnpike, Newington
- 136 Elm Street, Suite A, Enfield
- 774 Queen St., Southington
- 2300 Dixwell Ave, Hamden
- 1405 Boston Post Road, Milford
- 39 South Main St, Torrington
- 117 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
List of Joann stores closing in New Jersey
- 3926 Festival At Hamilton, Mays Landing
- 2341 281-28 Rt 10E, Succasunna
- 1379 Hooper Avenue, Toms River
- 66 Centerton Road, Mount Laurel
- 1120 Hurffville Road, Deptford
- 3371 Brunswick Ave, Lawrenceville
List of Joann stores closing in New York
- 19 Clifton Country Rd, Clifton Park
- 1440 Central Ave Ste 2, Albany
- 2429 Military Rd, Niagara Falls
- 1551 Niagara Falls Blvd, Amherst
- 3540 Mckinley Pkwy, Blasdell
- 4101 Transit Road Ste 1, Williamsville
- 1530 County Route 64, Horseheads
- 1385 Ulster Ave, Kingston
- 580 Old Country Rd, Westbury
- 735 W Montauk Hwy, West Babylon
- 965 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale
- 318 E Fairmount Ave Rm 106, Lakewood
- 162 Clinton St # 2, Cortland
- 4908 State Hwy 30 Ste #8, Amsterdam
- 228 W Main St Ste 12, Malone
- 2503B W State Street, Olean
- 1283 Arsenal Street, Watertown
- 160 Fairview Avenue Suite # 83, Hudson
- 88 Dunning Rd Ste 23, Middletown
- 2600 South Rd, Poughkeepsie
- 3333 W Henrietta Rd Ste 90, Rochester
- 3042 Ridge Rd W, Rochester
- 3225 State Route 364, Canandaigua
- 330 Towne Center Dr, Fayetteville
The full list of Joann store closures is available here.
You can read more about Joann's restructuring plan here.
Who owns Joann Fabrics?
Joann fabrics and crafts stores is a private chain owned by equity firm Leonard Green & Partners LP after it was sold in 2010.