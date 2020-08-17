Economy

Japan Stocks Fall After Economy Contracts, Other Markets Up

Wall Street ended last week little-changed

By Joe Mcdonald

In this June 12, 2020, file photo, a woman looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm in Tokyo.
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko

Japanese stocks sank while other Asian markets gained Monday after Japan reported a record economic contraction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Investors in Asia looked ahead to central bank meetings this week in China, Indonesia and the Philippines, with few other market-moving events in sight.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.7% to 23,128.35 after data showed the world’s third-largest economy shrank 27.8% from a year earlier in the three months ending in June. That was bigger than the country's deepest decline during 2008-09 financial crisis.

Business

cruises 7 hours ago

1st Mediterranean Cruise Sets Sail After Virus Tests

face masks 9 hours ago

Looking for a New Mask? These Are Best Sellers

“The road ahead looks choppy as a resurgence in Covid cases will weigh on domestic and overseas spending,” Stefan Angrick of Oxford Economics said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.3% to 3,436.30 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.3% to 25,505.82. South Korean markets were closed for a holiday.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney shed 0.7% to 6,086.20 while India's Sensex opened less than 0.1% higher, at 37,920.60. New Zealand and Singapore advanced.

Wall Street ended last week little-changed.

The benchmark S&P 500 index declined less than 0.1% to 3,372.85, near its record high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1% to 27,931.02. The Nasdaq composite dipped 0.2% to 11,019.30.

Economists say consumer spending could be under more pressure after government aid including additional $600 weekly unemployment benefits expired. Investors are counting on Washington for another economic lifeline, but legislators are far apart on a possible package.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 35 cents to $42.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract slipped 23 cents on Friday to settle at $42.01. Brent crude, the standard for international oil prices, added 31 cents to $45.11 per barrel in London. It 16 cents the previous session to $44.80.

The dollar rose to 106.62 yen from Friday’s 106.59 yen. The euro gained to $1.1856 from $1.1843.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

EconomyCoronavirusstock marketWall Street
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us