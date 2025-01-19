Is TikTok back?: What to know about service restoration

TikTok says it's “in the process” of restoring service to users in the United States after the popular video-sharing platform went dark in response to a new law.

The company that runs TikTok said in a post on X on Sunday that tech companies that faced fines if they didn't remove TikTok's app from the digital stores and other service providers had agreed to help.

TikTok thanked President-elect Donald Trump, who on Sunday said he planned to sign an executive order after his inauguration on Monday to give TikTok's China-based parent company more time to find an approved buyer before the popular video-sharing platform is subject to a permanent U.S. ban.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump had said, "I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark! I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order."

Is TikTok back up? Is TikTok working?

It was not immediately clear whether TikTok was working as it did before the company instituted a blackout late Saturday. Some users reported that the app was working, and TikTok’s website appeared to be functioning for at least some users. However, the app remained unavailable for download on Apple’s app store.

TikTok's full statement on service restoration is below:

"In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.

It’s a strong stand for the First Amendment and against arbitrary censorship. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States."