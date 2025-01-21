Business

Is there an issue with search on Instagram?: What to know

Meta's head of communications responded to an article questioning if the issue was specific to searching for Democrat terms. His answer, no it's not specific to a party or political leaning

By NBC New York Staff

Instagram users may have trouble searching for some hashtags, according Andy Stone, the head of communications for Meta, the parent company of the social media app.

Stone responded on X to a Mashable article which is titled "Is Instagram blocking the #Democrat hashtag?"

"There’s an issue affecting people’s ability to search for a number of different hashtags on Instagram - not just those on the left. We’re working quickly to resolve this," Stone said.

It's unclear what particular hashtags are impacted or how long the search issue has existed.

Some other users raised concerns Facebook was forcing them to follow President Donald Trump or the Trump White House's accounts after following former President Joe Biden when he was in office.

Stone said that only occurred because the official handles from the White House were handed over to the new administration, as happens every four years.

"The http://Facebook.com/POTUS and http://Facebook.com/WhiteHouse accounts are managed by the White House and they change when the occupant of the White House changes," Stone said.

