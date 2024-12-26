Is the stock market open Thursday?: What to know for Dec. 26

The stock market will be back open in the United States on Thursday after closing for Christmas Day.

Regular trading hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern will be in place for the NYSE.

Stock futures were down slightly in premarket trading Thursday morning.

How did the market due on Christmas Eve?

On Christmas Eve, the stock markets closed early at 1 p.m. ET.

The DJIA was up 390.08 points (0.91%) to 43,297.03. The S&P 500 was up 65.97 (1.1%) to 6,040.04. The Nasdaq was up 266.24 (1.35%) to 20,031.13.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Eve?

The stock market will be open on New Year's Eve day, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025 before closing for New Year's Day.

The markets regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Normal trading hours will resume Thursday, January 3.