Business

Is the stock market open Thursday?: What to know for Dec. 26

The stock market will have a shortened trading week this week after being closed early for Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The stock market will be back open in the United States on Thursday after closing for Christmas Day.

Regular trading hours of 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern will be in place for the NYSE.

Stock futures were down slightly in premarket trading Thursday morning.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

How did the market due on Christmas Eve?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

On Christmas Eve, the stock markets closed early at 1 p.m. ET.

The DJIA was up 390.08 points (0.91%) to 43,297.03. The S&P 500 was up 65.97 (1.1%) to 6,040.04. The Nasdaq was up 266.24 (1.35%) to 20,031.13.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Eve?

Business

Business Dec 24

Is the stock market open on Christmas Day?: Holiday closures to know

Business Dec 24

Is the stock market open on Christmas Eve? Holidays hours to know

The stock market will be open on New Year's Eve day, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2025 before closing for New Year's Day.

The markets regular hours are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Will the stock market be open on New Year's Day?

The stock market will be closed on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Normal trading hours will resume Thursday, January 3.

This article tagged under:

Business
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us