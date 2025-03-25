Instagram

Is Instagram down?: Reports of issues with comments grow Tuesday

Users also reported issues with Facebook's website and app, according the website Downdetector

By NBC New York Staff

Instagram users were reporting issues with the popular social media networking service Tuesday morning, according to Downdetector.

Reports began to increase around 9 a.m., with the most common complaint being about the ability to use comments on the app and that comments were not loading or showing up.

The Instagram Communications account on X has not posted any update or information as of 10:30 a.m.

Is Facebook down?

In the same timeframe Tuesday morning, Facebook users reported issued signing in or logging into the service, Downdetector reported.

Facebook and Instagram are both owned by Meta.

NBC New York has reached out to Meta for comment and more information.

