Is Home Depot open on Thanksgiving?: See the retailers hours for the holiday

By NBC New York Staff

Searches for Home Depot's Thanksgiving hours spiked on Google the night before Thanksgiving as customers researched the home improvement chain's hours.

For anyone hoping to get an early start on Black Friday shopping at Home Depot, unfortunately, you are not in luck.

Home Depot will not be open for Thanksgiving Day in 2024 and will reopen on Black Friday.

When does Home Depot open on Black Friday?

Many Home Depot locations will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday, but check with your local store for their exact holiday hours.

