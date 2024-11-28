Is CVS Pharmacy open on Thanksgiving? Walgreens? Rite Aid?

Pharmacies are often a popular place to shop on Thanksgiving, whether for last-minute medical needs, gifts, food or cooking supplies.

A number of locations, including CVS Pharmacy stores, will be open on Thanksgiving.

But as with many stores on holidays, it's best to check with your local store for their hours, since many retailers will be open on modified or shortened hours for the holidays.

Is CVS open on Thanksgiving?

Most CVS locations will be open on Thanksgiving but with modified or shortened hours.

"Most CVS Pharmacy locations are either open from 9am-2pm on Thanksgiving or are Closed. Check local hours on our CVS store locator to ensure you can pick up last minute Thanksgiving Food on time," the company said on its Thanksgiving page.

Is Walgreens open on Thanksgiving?

Most Walgreens locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day for the second year in a row.

"On Thanksgiving Day (November 28), most Walgreens locations will be closed, except for 500 Walgreens 24-hour locations, and 300 pharmacies within those locations, that will remain open on Thanksgiving to help meet the healthcare needs of our customers. This is the second year in a row Walgreens has chosen to close its doors on Thanksgiving to allow team members to spend more time with loved ones," Walgreens said in a press release.

Is Rite Aid open on Thanksgiving?

Rite Aid, which has historically been open on Thanksgiving, will be closed for the holiday on Thursday in 2024.

A check of stores hours confirmed this change.

Is Target open on Thanksgiving?

Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024.

"Target stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, but guests can still shop Target 24/7 on Target.com and the Target app. Doors open at 6 a.m. local time on Black Friday and close at their regular time (check local store hours)," the company said on its website.

Is Walmart open on Thanksgiving Day?

Walmart stores will be closed for Thanksgiving.

"Walmart stores will be closed once again on Thanksgiving Day so associates can spend the day with their families," the company says.

Is Costco open on Thanksgiving 2024?

Costco is closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day in 2024.