Iconic NJ diner abruptly closes after 50 years, a Wawa is set to replace it

The iconic Red Lion Diner and Bakery in Southampton Township, New Jersey, has officially closed after being in business for 50 years.

Customers were stunned when they went to dine at the restaurant but found that the doors were shut and a sign from the owners was on the door stating that they are closed for good.

The statement read in part:

"With a heavy heart we must inform you that the Red Lion Diner has sold. We will not be opening again. We appreciate all the support and patronage throughout the years. It was a difficult decision however we chose what was best for our families."

"It was just a business decision," Red Lion Diner co-owner Paul Tsiknakis said. "Our resources are getting lighter because of the times."

Tsiknakis said his family began speaking to developers during the pandemic when so many restaurants were shut down.

Even when the owners decided to sell, Tsiknakis said they planned to build a new state-of-the-art Red Lion Diner nearby but things changed.

"Obviously inflation has skyrocketed, building costs have gone through the roof. Interest rates have gone three, four times up," said Tsiknakis.

Tsiknakis said in place of the diner, developers plan to build a super Wawa, even though there are several other locations nearby.

The owners said contractually they had to keep "closing their doors" quiet until last week and they thought they would still have a period of 30 days to slowly wind down restaurant operations.

Additionally, the owners sold the iconic six thousand pound Leo the Lion statue to a metal company that plans to preserve it.

Tsiknakis said they made $2,000 after selling the statue but they decided to donate it to the New Jersey State Police.

"That money went directly to the United Troopers fund, which helps troopers that have been hurt on duty and helps their family financially," Tsiknakis said.

The owners said any outstanding gift cards will be redeemed for a full refund. You can email them with the gift card number, name and address. A check will be mailed within 5 business days.

