Gas Prices Surge Overnight to New, Eye-Watering Records in New York, New Jersey

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline jumped 6 to 7 cents overnight in New York and New Jersey, propelling both states (yet again) to new records.
As of Wednesday morning, gas is averaging $4.868 a gallon in New York, up 6.3 cents versus Tuesday, according to AAA. In New Jersey, the price of $4.728 is up 7.4 cents from the day before.
In both states, those prices are all-time highs.
Nationally, average prices rose "only" 4.4 cents overnight, meaning that the surge is even worse here than it is across most of the country.
Drivers need little reminder of how bad things have gotten, and fast -- in both New York and New Jersey, gas prices are up 5% in the last week and about 17% in the last month.
To put that in context, consider this math:
- The average New Jersey driver racks up 12,263 miles a year, per the Federal Highway Administration, and the average New York driver goes about 10,167 miles.
- Cars these days average about 25.7 miles per gallon, per the Department of Energy.
- At those figures, and versus pump prices just a month ago, fuel now costs an incremental $326.38 a year in New Jersey and $270.59 in New York, just to keep the same car going the same distance.