Gas Prices Surge Overnight to New, Eye-Watering Records in New York, New Jersey

The price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline jumped 6 to 7 cents overnight in New York and New Jersey, propelling both states (yet again) to new records.

As of Wednesday morning, gas is averaging $4.868 a gallon in New York, up 6.3 cents versus Tuesday, according to AAA. In New Jersey, the price of $4.728 is up 7.4 cents from the day before.

In both states, those prices are all-time highs.

Nationally, average prices rose "only" 4.4 cents overnight, meaning that the surge is even worse here than it is across most of the country.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Drivers need little reminder of how bad things have gotten, and fast -- in both New York and New Jersey, gas prices are up 5% in the last week and about 17% in the last month.

To put that in context, consider this math: