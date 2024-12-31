Costco New Year's Eve hours 2024: How late are warehouse stores open?

If you're looking to get some last-minute party supplies, time is limited.
Costco stores will open through 6 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve (Tuesday) before closing for New Year's Day.
How late is Costco open on New Year's Eve?
Costco stores will be open until 6 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve.
Normally, the warehouse stores are open until 8:30 p.m. on weekdays.
Is Costco open on New Year's Day?
Costco stores across the U.S. will be closed on New Year's Day Wednesday.
Costco store locator
You can find a Costco store near you here and confirm its hours.
Costco will resume normal hours on Thursday, Jan. 2.