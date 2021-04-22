What to Know Two Atlantic City casinos will be getting a $170 million makeover of their hotel rooms this summer as part of a $400 million investment their parent company is making in the city over the next three years.

Caesars Entertainment said it will begin the project by redoing hotel rooms at Harrah’s and Caesars.

The company pledged a minimum $400 million investment in Atlantic City during hearings last year before state gambling regulators on the merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Gaming, which was approved. The new company retained the Caesars name.

Two Atlantic City casinos will be getting a $170 million makeover of their hotel rooms this summer as part of a $400 million investment their parent company is making in the city over the next three years.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Caesars Entertainment said Wednesday it will begin the project by redoing hotel rooms at Harrah's and Caesars.

The company pledged a minimum $400 million investment in Atlantic City during hearings last year before state gambling regulators on the merger of Caesars Entertainment and Eldorado Gaming, which was approved. The new company retained the Caesars name.

“These exciting plans over the next three years will revitalize Caesars’ brand of hospitality, and will continue to position Harrah’s, Tropicana, and Caesars Atlantic City as leading resorts in the market,” Anthony Carano, Caesars president and CEO, said in a statement. "We remain bullish on Atlantic City, and this commitment will further position us for long-term growth and success.”

“We appreciate Caesars’ dedication to the market as the largest employer in Atlantic County,” added Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small. "Their three-year reinvestment plan doubles down on this commitment, which will undoubtedly reinvigorate Atlantic City.”

The work will begin with approximately 600 guest rooms and suites in the Centurion and Ocean towers at Caesars, and Harrah’s Atrium Tower.

At Caesars, the company said, designs will feature a modern Roman theme, inspired by the local Atlantic City scenery, including the beach, ocean and Boardwalk.

At Harrah's, the rooms will reflect designs in keeping with the hotel's location in Atlantic City's Marina District.

The remainder of the $400 million in investments will include renovations to casino floors and new restaurants.

Caesars also owns and operates the Tropicana in Atlantic City.

With $231 million in gambling winnings last year, Tropicana ranked fourth among Atlantic City's nine casinos. Harrah's was sixth at $166 million, and Caesars was seventh at $152 million.