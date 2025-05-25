Holidays

Are post offices open on Memorial Day? Here's what's open and closed

The stock market and banks close on Memorial Day. There is no mail, either.

By NBC New York Staff

Memorial Day is a federal holiday that honors those who died in U.S. military service.

Memorial Day has its origins from the time of the Civil War, when people began laying flowers on the graves of soldiers in the spring. At the time, the day was known as Decoration Day. Memorial Day has since become a holiday to include all those who died during U.S. military service. It is observed on the last Monday in May.

Here's what's open and closed.

Is there mail on Memorial Day?

The United States Postal Service is closed on Memorial Day. Regular mail service resumes on Tuesday, May 27.

Is the stock market open on Memorial Day?

The New York Stock Exchange in the United States will be closed on Monday, May 26, 2025, for Memorial Day. It closed early (1 p.m.) on Friday, 23 and will reopen at its usual hours on Tuesday, May 27.

When is the stock market closed in 2025?

The stock market will close for the following days in 2025:

  • Jan. 1 - New Year's Day
  • Jan. 9 - National Day of Mourning for Jimmy Carter
  • Jan. 20 - MLK Day
  • Feb. 17 - Washington's Birthday
  • April 18 - Good Friday
  • May 26 - Memorial Day
  • June 19 - Juneteenth National Independence Day
  • July 4 - Independence Day
  • Sept. 1 - Labor Day
  • Nov. 27 - Thanksgiving Day
  • Dec. 25 - Christmas Day

The markets will close early on July 3, Nov. 28 (Black Friday), and Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve).

Are banks open on Memorial Day?

Branches of all major banks will be closed for Memorial Day, since it is a federal holiday.

