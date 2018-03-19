Top Facebook Official to Exit Over Spread of Disinformation: Report

Facebook shares tumbled Monday following reports that user data had been inappropriately obtained. Cambridge Analytica, whose clients included Donald Trump's presidential campaign, reportedly used the data of 50 million Facebook users without their permission.

Facebook Chief Information Security Officer Alex Stamos is reportedly leaving after disagreements over how the social media network should handle the spread of disinformation, the New York Times reported.

Stamos has been a strong advocate for disclosing Russian activity on Facebook. People familier with the situation told the Times he said he would leave the company back in December, but was persuaded to stay through August.

"There are a lot of big problems that the big tech companies need to be better at fixing. We have collectively been too optimistic about what we build and our impact on the world," he tweeted Saturday.

Facebook did not immediately return CNBC's request for comment.