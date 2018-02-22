Snap Shares Fall 7 Percent After Kylie Jenner Slams App's Redesign - NBC New York
Snap Shares Fall 7 Percent After Kylie Jenner Slams App's Redesign

The new layout first debuted in November and was rolled out gradually

Published at 4:05 PM EST on Feb 22, 2018 | Updated at 4:36 PM EST on Feb 22, 2018

    Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images/Huffington Post, File
    In this May 1, 2017 file photo, Kylie Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

    Tech giant Snap shares dropped nearly 7 percent on Thursday, after reality star Kylie Jenner tweeted to her 24.5 million Twitter followers that she is no longer using the popular app due to design changes, CNBC reported.

    Jenner tweeted: "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad."

    Soon after Snap lost over an estimated $1 billion in market capitalization.

    The new layout first debuted in November and was rolled out gradually. It is a drastically different design from its previous design changes and many users felt it became confusing to use.

